Paris Jackson 'My Dad Was Murdered'

Paris Jackson says Michael Jackson was murdered and there were a lot of people who wanted him dead.

Paris is on the cover of the latest Rolling Stone mag, and said all signs point to murder, adding, "It was a setup."

Without saying it, she insinuates Dr. Conrad Murray was a patsy for someone who wanted her dad dead. She says Dr. Murray caused Michael's dependency on Propofol, despite the fact that Jackson had been abusing the drug long before Dr. Murray entered the picture.

She says Michael would tell her people were "out to get him," saying, "They're gonna kill me one day."

She also has harsh words for AEG Live, which was producing Michael's tour when he died. She says, "AEG Live does not treat their performers right," adding, "They drain them dry and work them to death." She says she's "scared" for Justin Bieber because of the way they're working him.