Justin Bieber Relax, Paris ... I'm Not Overworked

EXCLUSIVE

Justin Bieber is not scared of AEG Live -- as Paris Jackson said he should be -- in fact, we're told he loves them.

Our Bieber sources say the singer has "an amazing relationship" with AEG Live, which produced his Purpose tour.

Paris did an interview with Rolling Stone in which she claimed AEG Live would "drain them [singers] dry and work them to death."

Paris said she's "scared" for Justin, saying, "He was tired, going through the motions. I looked at my ticket, saw AEG Live, and I thought back to how my dad was exhausted all the time but couldn't sleep."

Our Bieber sources say Justin is "not at all scared or overworked," and add he's "in the best health and state of mind he's ever been in."