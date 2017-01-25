Tiger Woods Has a New Swingin' Partner (PHOTOS)

Tiger Woods Has a New Swingin' Partner

Breaking News

Out with the Swoosh ... in with TaylorMade.

Tiger Woods just announced his brand new endorsement deal with a golf equipment company OTHER than Nike ... announcing he'll now play with TaylorMade golf clubs.

Of course, Woods is still one of Nike's main guys ... but they shut down their golf equipment line last year -- forcing Tiger to get into bed with a new club maker.

Woods will still wear Nike clothing -- in fact, he's rocking a Swoosh shirt in his new TaylorMade advertisements.

As for his balls ... Tiger signed a deal with Bridgestone back in December.

Congrats!