'Addams Family' Star Trying to Go Hollywood ... After Death

EXCLUSIVE

It's creepy and it's kooky, not really mysterious but spooky ... 2 years after his death, Ken Weatherwax, aka the OG Pugsley on "The Addams Family" TV show, is closer to getting a proper Hollywood burial.

Ken's family friend, Scott Michaels, has launched a fundraiser to cover the cost of making Ken's final resting place the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Ken's ashes have been with his nephew since he was cremated after his fatal 2014 heart attack.

They already have a spot in the famed mausoleum reserved, but it ain't cheap. They're looking to raise $7,500 by April to cover fees. The fund launched Wednesday night and has raised $700 so far.

Ken will be in good company -- Mickey Rooney, Anton Yelchin, Cecil B. DeMille and Johnny and Dee Dee Ramone are all chilling at Hollywood Forever.