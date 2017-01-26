Donald Trump Official Photo MIA at LAX

EXCLUSIVE

Donald Trump should be greeting you when you land at the LAX Tom Bradley International Terminal, but when you look for him you'll draw a blank.

Check out the empty picture frame which until just a week ago, showcased Barack Obama.

Trump had taken his official pic, but we're told the White House has not sent the photos to some locations where the president hangs above the action.

Customs and Border Protection is in charge of posting the photo at LAX, but we're told it may take a week or so before they get it.