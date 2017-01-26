Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are clearly past the one-night stand phase, 'cause they're hanging out in public again ... this time doing it at a Dave & Buster's.
Selena and Abel hit up a D&B in Hollywood Wednesday night with a bunch of mutual friends -- including French Montana and Jaden Smith -- where we're guessing they ate, drank, and played.
This is the first time the two stars have been seen together since their makeout sesh at Giorgio Baldi a few weeks ago ... following all the drama that ensued.
And besides, if there's one thing anyone who's anyone knows about this place ... it's a total date night spot. Keyword ... date.