Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Eat, Drink, Play In Public ...

1/26/2017 7:48 AM PST

0126-the-weeknd-selena-gomez-instagram-01Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are clearly past the one-night stand phase, 'cause they're hanging out in public again ... this time doing it at a Dave & Buster's. 

Selena and Abel hit up a D&B in Hollywood Wednesday night with a bunch of mutual friends -- including French Montana and Jaden Smith -- where we're guessing they ate, drank, and played. 

This is the first time the two stars have been seen together since their makeout sesh at Giorgio Baldi a few weeks ago ... following all the drama that ensued. 

And besides, if there's one thing anyone who's anyone knows about this place ... it's a total date night spot. Keyword ... date.

