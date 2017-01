Gigi Hadid Neighboring NYC Apartment Created in My Own Image!!!

Gigi Hadid doesn't need a mirror in her NYC apartment ... all she has to do is look out the window.

An enormous billboard hangs in eyeshot of Gigi's pad ... pimping Stuart Weitzman's luxury boots.

She's got her own collection with the company.

Way better than a Selena Pantene billboard, right?