Conor McGregor Says He Wants Floyd By End of 2017

Conor McGregor is making one thing EXTREMELY clear ... he wants Floyd Mayweather for what he calls the "easiest fight ever."
McGregor was in Manchester Saturday for a Q&A and said, "I have my eyes on one thing, and that's Floyd Mayweather." The UFC Lightweight champ says Floyd's just gotta agree on a number and they'll make it happen ... just like what he did with Manny Pacquiao.
As for when it's gonna happen -- that's still uncertain -- but McGregor hopes it'll be late this year or early next.
As TMZ Sports reported ... Dana White offered up $25 million both Conor and Floyd, but Floyd laughed it off.