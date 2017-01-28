Mary Tyler Moore 6 Figure Burial

Mary Tyler Moore will rest alone -- clear of other graves -- because her family paid a small fortune to make that happen.

We're told Mary's family is pulling out all the stops -- buying 12 gravesites at $2k a pop -- to create peace and also to make a statement of her importance.

We're told the site will be bordered by granite and display angel statues valued right around $200k.

Mary's final resting place will be in Fairfield, CT -- the place she called home. Services will be held Saturday.