Muslim Ban Detainees Coerced to Leave at LAX ... Says ACLU

EXCLUSIVE

At least 5 Muslims were sent packing back to Yemen early Sunday morning from LAX, after Customs and Border Protection officials strong-armed them into signing a document to essentially waive the white flag and agree to go back to their homeland ... this according to the ACLU.

An ACLU attorney on the front lines tells TMZ ... the detainees were not allowed representation by attorneys who were eager to help them.

The attorney also says the number of detainees at LAX "far exceeds" the 7 people reported. We're told the number is closer to 40 people ... as of 1 AM Sunday morning.

The lawyer adds ... U.S. Marshals were called in to intercede after the ACLU filed emergency docs in court, claiming the U.S. Customs and Boarder Protection were violating the temporary freeze of Trump's Executive Order -- as issued by a federal judge -- by detaining people who had valid Green Cards.