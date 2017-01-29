U.S. Air Force Puts its Spin on Exercise

EXCLUSIVE

The U.S. Air Force wants to join the indoor cycling craze ... and they're looking for a super good spinner to lead the cardio charge.

According to docs obtained by TMZ ... the Air Force is revamping its Fitness and Sports Program. The brass wants to hire instructors for spin classes at Patrick Air Force Base in Florida.

The Base will hire a contractor to provide the backdrop for a good spin session, and they'll then install the necessary equipment, including a sound system.

Classes will be held on Tuesday and Thursday -- 2 a day throughout 2017. They will range in length from 45-60 minutes.

According to the specs, instructors must supply their own batteries for their headsets.

It's still early, but so far it seems like Trump's government agencies are on their way to being the fittest of all time.