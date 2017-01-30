Donald Trump Signed Ball, Playboy Get BIG MONEY at Auction (PHOTOS)

Donald Trump Signed Ball, Playboy Get Big $$$ ... At Auction

Turns out, being prez does a helluva lot for the value of your signature ... 'cause a Donald Trump signed baseball just sold for OVER $2,000!!

Goldin Auctions put the authenticated Trump signed baseball on the block and it got 27 bids -- the final price was $2,082.50 when the metaphorical gavel sounded.

As we previously reported, Trump balls would routinely sell in the $100 to $200 range before he took office ... now, his signature is worth more than several other U.S. presidents.

And get this ... a Trump signed Playboy magazine from 1990 sold for $4,900.

Other autographs in the auction -- a Kristaps Porzingis signed basketball sold for $153 and Hank Aaron signed baseball sold for $184.

A George Patton handwritten and signed letter to his sister from 1915 didn't sell. The minimum bid on that was $1,500.

Oh, and here's Trump singing "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" ... priceless.