Charles Barkley: I Don't Hate LeBron James ... 'Some Of What He Said Is True' (AUDIO)

Charles Barkley I Don't Hate LeBron 'Some Of What He Said Is True'

Charles Barkley is finally responding to LeBron James' scathing media attack -- thanking the NBA star for "Googling me" ... and saying he's not mad because he's not a 12-year-old kid.

Barkley went on the "Waddle and Silvy" radio show on ESPN 1000 and said he has "no problem" with LeBron for bringing up his checkered past ... but claims James has some of his facts wrong.

Specifically, Barkley says Bron's claims that Charles is drowning in gambling debts is simply not true. He also says he was never late to an NBA All-Star game.

He did acknowledge some of LeBron's claims were true -- but didn't get specific beyond that.

As for holding a grudge -- Barkley said, "I'm not gonna get upset if someone says something bad about me. I'm not like 12 years old."