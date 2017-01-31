Oprah The Clock is Ticking Strikes Deal with '60 Minutes'

Breaking News

Oprah Winfrey has just signed a deal with "60 Minutes," and it's sure looking like she's making CBS her second home.

Winfrey will become a special contributor on the long-running news mag. She started as a local reporter in Baltimore before beelining it for Chicago where she became queen of the world in talk.

Oprah's role will be similar to Anderson Cooper, who does about 10 segments per season for "60 Minutes."

It's interesting ... she hosted a CBS special on Michelle Obama last month, and she appears on "CBS This Morning" with best pal Gayle King.

She was also on the CBS lot in L.A. a few days ago.