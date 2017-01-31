Theresa May Piss Off, Petitioners Trump's Coming to London!!!

Exclusive Details

Theresa May is unfazed by an anti-Trump petition that has swelled in size ... the Prime Minister's Office tells TMZ the U.S. President is more than welcome to visit.

The petition -- circulating in England -- calls out the prospective State visit as something that would greatly embarrass the country and the Queen. It's grown in size from a few hundred a couple of weeks ago to over 1.5 million.

May's office tells us the petition will have no impact on her decision to invite Trump to the UK. May, we're told, views the petition as a form of protest which she believes is healthy, but she's unmoved.

We're told, "The invitation stands."