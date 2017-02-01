TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST
Home
Adam Vinatieri Gunning for Field Goal World Record in Houston

Adam Vinatieri Gunning for Field Goal World Record in Houston

2/1/2017 3:53 PM PST
Breaking News

0201-adam-vinatieri-GETTY-01Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri is hoping to be a Super Bowl hero again -- attempting to set a field goal kicking WORLD RECORD just days before the big game. 

The future Hall of Famer is gunning to set a speed kicking record -- attempting to hit 20 extra points from 20 yards out in 60 seconds at the NFL Extra Points Charity Kick on Friday.

There's A LOT on the line -- if he's successful, Barclaycard has pledged to donate $15,000 to the Pat Tillman Foundation. 

The feat would also go down as a Guinness World Record. 

No pressure ... not like that even makes a difference for A.V.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›

Around The Web