Jessica Alba My Dad Found Me A $10 Mil Estate!!!

Exclusive Details

Jessica Alba just snagged a multi-million dollar mansion, and her dad got a cut of the action.

Alba is now the Honest owner of a $10 million Bev Hills estate, and she used her dad as her real estate agent.

The Hamptons-style home is huge ... nearly 9,000 square feet, with 7 bedrooms and 8 1/2 baths.

There's the obligatory pool, guesthouse and incredible city views.

Alba bought the home from former TriStar and Orion Pictures honcho, Mike Medavoy.

As for Jessica's dad, Mark ... the way we figure, he'll split a 5% commission with Medavoy's agent, so his take should be around $250k. BTW, Medavoy pays the commission, so everyone wins.