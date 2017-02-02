President Trump's immigration order has Hollywood execs and actors freaking out ... because Muslim and Middle Eastern roles are pivotal for a bunch of TV shows.
Casting sources tell us ... the 2 networks hit the hardest by Trump's order are NBC and Netflix. "For God and Country" -- produced by the "Homeland" folks -- have a pilot order from NBC which calls for a number of Middle Eastern actors.
We're told Netflix has a show in the works which also features numerous Middle Eastern characters.
Marc Cherry has an untitled pilot for ABC as well that’s set to star a late 20's Middle Eastern man ... alongside Reba McEntire.
Here's the prob -- casting agents rely heavily on people from the 7 countries on Trump's ban list. One big casting agent says it's always been difficult to cast these roles, but now it's "super f***** up."