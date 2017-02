Travis Scott Falls & Smashes Stage Prop Drake Promises Free Show!

Travis Scott ate it so hard he destroyed Drake's gigantic stage prop, but thanks to his hysterical fall ... everyone at their London show came out a winner.

The comical moment unfolded as the duo ran onstage to perform "Goosebumps" ... and as you can see, Travis fell right into the hole where Drake's massive globe is supposed to rise during the show.

The deflated globe broke Travis' fall, but because it got trashed ... Drake told the huge crowd the concert was on him.

How's that for goosebumps?!