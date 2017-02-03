Arnold Schwarzenegger Fires Income Tax Shot Across Trump's Bow

If it's a fight President Trump wants, it looks like Arnold Schwarzenegger's willing to give him one -- and now he's ripping DJT for his infamous, still-unreleased, income tax records.
Hours after Trump's Friday morning swipe at Arnold's record as California's Governor ... Arnold simply tweeted a link to an old article written when he was the Guv. The topic? Schwarzenegger releasing his income taxes.
It's pretty clear -- like millions of others -- he's not buying the IRS audit story.
Your move, Prez.
https://t.co/Hi695MpscQ https://t.co/svBd3hpjPC— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) February 3, 2017