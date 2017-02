Ann Coulter Eminem Is Publicity Whoring and Using ME to Do It!

Ann Coulter clapped back at Eminem for trashing her on a new Big Sean track, and while her verbal beatdown doesn't have a beat ... it's got plenty of bite.

The right wing lightning rod was outside New Amity restaurant in NYC Friday when she dismissed Em as a homophobic, misogynistic idiot for linking her to the Klan on his verse for "No Favors." He also takes a swipe at President Trump.

Ann dumps Eminem in the same bucket with the Berkeley protesters: Violent lefties ... in her words.