Judge Joe Brown Divorce Final Hizzoner Keeps Crib, Recliner

EXCLUSIVE

Judge Joe Brown's long divorce battle's finally seen its last day in court ... he's officially single.

Joe's patience might have paid off ... because he's making off nicely. He'll keep a Tennessee home, a Porsche 911, Range Rover, Land Rover and Jeep ... according to legal docs obtained by TMZ.

Joe also keeps the leather reclining chair ... a bachelor must.

But he doesn't get off scot-free ... Joe's gotta pay his ex, Deborah Herron, $2,219 a month in spousal support ... and she gets to keep a Lance Armstrong spin bike, stair climber and the Bowflex.

Good luck!