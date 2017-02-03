Louvre Museum Hit by Terrorist

Breaking News

A terrorist whipped out a machete in the world-famous Louvre museum in Paris Friday, lunging at soldiers and sending visitors into a panic.

The man was carrying 2 backpacks and screamed, "Allahu Akbar" -- "God is great" -- as he mounted his attack. A French soldier shot and wounded the man, whose identity is not yet known.

The French Prime Minister called the attack "terrorist in nature." Donald Trump called him, "a new radical Islamic terrorist," adding in a tweet, "Get smart U.S."

The attacker was carrying 2 machetes. The backpacks did not contain explosives.

The museum was put on lockdown as visitors ran for their lives.