Donald Trump Continues Schwarzenegger Attack He Also Failed as Governor

Donald Trump has doubled down on Arnold Schwarzenegger, not only trashing his performance on 'Celebrity Apprentice' but ripping him over his tenure as Governor of California.

Trump tweeted, "Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger did a really bad job as Governor of California and even worse on the Apprentice ... but at least he tried hard!"

Trump's tweet follows the President's attack at the National Prayer Breakfast, where he told the group the movie star was failing as his TV successor, saying he was praying for the Gov.

Schwarzenegger followed up with an offer to trade places, so the country would not be riddled with anxiety.

It's unclear why Trump is on the attack. He gets a big cut of the profits if the show does well. True enough, Arnold ended up not supporting Trump in the election, but he followed a long list of Hollywood stars.