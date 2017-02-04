TMZ

Adrian Peterson Says Teddy Bridgewater Might Not Miss 2017 (Video)

2/4/2017 10:36 AM PST
Great news for Vikings fans ... Teddy Bridgewater's injury may not be as bad as people think -- so says Adrian Peterson. 

We saw AP leaving a Super Bowl party in Houston last night and asked how his teammate is doing after tearing his ACL and dislocating his knee in a brutal practice injury last year. 

"He's doing good," Peterson said

But when we asked about reports that he'll miss all of 2017, he shot that down -- "I don't think it's a full next season."

When asked if HE thought he'd be out all next year -- "I doubt it.

Fingers crossed. 

