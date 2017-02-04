Adrian Peterson Says Teddy Bridgewater Might Not Miss 2017 (Video)

EXCLUSIVE
Great news for Vikings fans ... Teddy Bridgewater's injury may not be as bad as people think -- so says Adrian Peterson.
We saw AP leaving a Super Bowl party in Houston last night and asked how his teammate is doing after tearing his ACL and dislocating his knee in a brutal practice injury last year.
"He's doing good," Peterson said
But when we asked about reports that he'll miss all of 2017, he shot that down -- "I don't think it's a full next season."
When asked if HE thought he'd be out all next year -- "I doubt it.
Fingers crossed.