Adrian Peterson Says Teddy Bridgewater Might Not Miss 2017 (Video)

Adrian Peterson Teddy Bridgewater Might Not Miss 2017

Great news for Vikings fans ... Teddy Bridgewater's injury may not be as bad as people think -- so says Adrian Peterson.

We saw AP leaving a Super Bowl party in Houston last night and asked how his teammate is doing after tearing his ACL and dislocating his knee in a brutal practice injury last year.

"He's doing good," Peterson said

But when we asked about reports that he'll miss all of 2017, he shot that down -- "I don't think it's a full next season."

When asked if HE thought he'd be out all next year -- "I doubt it.

Fingers crossed.