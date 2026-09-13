Coach Steve Sarkisian Awkward ESPN Interview Goes Viral After Texas Stuns Ohio State

Steve Sarkisian just pulled off one of the biggest wins of his Texas tenure ... but his awkward ESPN interview is getting nearly as much attention as the Longhorns' stunning comeback.

🇺🇸 Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian completely blew off ESPN's on-field reporter yesterday, after their improbable 24-23 upset of Ohio State.



All he'd give her was a "Hook 'em!" 🤘 🤣 🏈



Writer: Michaelpic.twitter.com/qr8fZkZAfH @MarioNawfal

Sarkisian's Texas squad erased a 20-point deficit Saturday night to stun No. 1 Ohio State, 24-23, in Austin -- completing one of the wildest comebacks in the program's recent history. However, after the game, Sarkisian wasn't exactly sticking around for a long conversation.

During his postgame interview with ESPN's Holly Rowe, the Texas coach abruptly wrapped things up, shouting "Texas fight!" before walking away to celebrate with his players.

The quick exit immediately caught viewers' attention and sparked plenty of debate online, with some fans calling the moment awkward while others argued Sarkisian simply wanted to celebrate with his team ... and that wasn't the only uncomfortable interview moment involving the coach.

Laura Rutledge: "I do want to make sure we clear something up. [Steve Sarkisian] did decline the interview at the half. He had waited a long time, been very patient with some technical issues that we had. He apologized to us. We should be apologizing to him, which we did." https://t.co/y9o6lXgNhx pic.twitter.com/yE08r5BNpD @awfulannouncing

Earlier in the game, Sarkisian was expected to speak with ESPN's Laura Rutledge during halftime. The interview never happened, with the situation becoming a topic of conversation during the broadcast. By the final whistle, Sarkisian had plenty of reason to celebrate.

Texas had been buried early, trailing 23-3 before quarterback Arch Manning, Eli and Peyton Manning's nephew, helped lead a furious fourth-quarter rally. The Longhorns eventually took the lead late in the game, then held on when Ohio State's final possession ended with an interception.

So while Sarkisian's TV etiquette may be getting debated online ... his team just delivered a massive statement win against the nation's No. 1 team.