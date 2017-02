Diplo Super Bowl Show Shut Down By Cops

EXCLUSIVE

Diplo's pre-Super Bowl show in Houston got an abrupt ending by cops ... who ripped the mic away from him, told everyone to skedaddle, but that doesn't mean they're not fans.

The DJ was performing at the Rolling Stone Live: Houston party Saturday night at the Museum of Fine Arts ... when an officer jumped on stage and pulled the plug.

For what it's worth, Diplo didn't seem too pissed, and the cops tell us it not personal.