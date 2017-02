Super Bowl LI Celebs Hit the Gridiron Early

It's about half an hour before kickoff at Super Bowl LI ... and a bunch of celebs are already taking the field.

Among the early birds are Mark Wahlberg, Usher, Yao Ming, Randy Moss, Alex Rodriguez, Michael Strahan, Terry Bradshaw, Erin Andrews and Lady Gaga (obviously).

From the looks of it ... these stars either have to be there early for work, or are just overly dedicated to their squads. We'll see who else shows come game time.