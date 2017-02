Taylor Swift Celebs Fanboy Out For Her One Show in 2017

Taylor Swift drew a slew of celebs for her Super Bowl show Saturday in Houston, and some of their reactions resembled teenage fan girls!

Shaq to Gordon Ramsay, Tim Tebow, Jeremy Renner and Adrian Greiner all flocked to Tay's DirectTV Super Saturday Night Concert at Club Nomadic.

Taylor said on stage it would be her only concert of the year. Tears must have flowed.