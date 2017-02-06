Boston PD Made NO ARRESTS After Super Bowl ... 'Experienced at Winning'

EXCLUSIVE

How's this for a Super Bowl shocker -- the Boston Police Dept. made absolutely ZERO Super Bowl related arrests after the game Sunday night. Not a single one!

We spoke with Officer McGuire who told us, "There were zero arrests. It was a great night and we thank all our fans for being responsible."

We've seen what happens when fans get out of control -- fires, riots, street fights, vandalism, etc -- but that's NOT what went down in Beantown.

"It was a lot of happy celebrating," Officer McGuire told us ... and even joked, "We're experienced at winning!"

Hey, facts are facts.