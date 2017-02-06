Diddy & Chris Brown Shots Fired at Super Bowl Party (TEQUILA SHOTS!)

Breaking News

The best Super Bowl party went down in Holmby Hills -- where Diddy threw a rager at his mansion ... complete with huge stars, huge TVs and TONS of booze!

Chris Brown, Kourtney Kardashian, Chris Rock, Russell Simmons, Miguel and many, many more rolled up to Diddy's mansion for the shindig and turned all the way up!

Diddy was toasting everyone with his Ciroc vodka and DeLeon tequila -- Shots! Shots! Shots!

The rap mogul was rockin' a fur coat and a pimp cane -- but it wasn't just for looks -- he recently underwent knee surgery.

Can't stop. Won't stop.