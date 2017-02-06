Lady Gaga Halftime Show Leap Was Perfect Illusion

Lady Gaga tricked millions upon millions of Super Bowl viewers into thinking she jumped 260 feet down into Houston's NRG Stadium -- or at least she fooled the people watching on TV.

Turns out Gaga's leap was pre-recorded, and anyone inside the stadium would've known it if they looked up. What really went down after the pre-recorded footage aired was ... cameras picked up Gaga suspended halfway over the middle of the stadium.

The revealing footage made the rounds on social media after the broadcast made it look like Gaga dropped in from the roof.

She still deserves props -- NO stunt double.