Beyonce Sued for Lifting Lyrics on 'Formation'

Beyonce stole lyrics from a dead New Orleans rapper and then sampled them in her song, "Formation," without permission ... according to a new lawsuit.

The estate of Anthony Barré -- aka Messy Mya -- just filed suit against Bey for allegedly using lyrics from his 2010 song "A 27 Piece Huh?" and sprinkling them into her hit song ... which has been certified gold.

Barré's estate claims Beyonce straight-up ripped the deceased artist's words without permission ... and then went on to make millions off the track. Barré, a YouTube star, was shot and killed in 2010.

The estate goes on to claim they tried talking to Beyonce about the sample ... but says she blew them off.

Now, the estate is asking for more than $20,000,000 in back royalties and other damages for using some of his final recorded words.

We've reached out to Beyonce ... so far, no word back.