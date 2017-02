Yankees Prodigy Clint Frazier Reggie Jackson Mentors Me ... We're Froyo Bros

The NY Yankees are FIRED UP about their big 22-year-old outfielder Clint Frazier -- who says Reggie Jackson is personally mentoring him ... even taking him out for froyo!

Frazier was the #5 overall pick in the 2013 MLB Draft -- and some say he could be the next GREAT home run hitter in the majors.

The Yankees are clearly believers -- and when we got Frazier out in NYC, he told us how he's been learning from one of the all-time greats, Mr. October.

No pressure, kid.