Kanye West Denies Producing Trump Diss Track

Kanye West is being used by a rapper ... who's using President Trump to make a name for himself.

King Myers dropped a tune called "Propaganda" and slapped Kanye's fingerprints all over it -- using 'Ye's Twitter avatar as his cover art and proclaiming it was produced by 'Ye.

Not so. Our Kanye sources tell us West has nothing to do with the track, and he's put his lawyers on the job to get his name and art removed from the project.

If nothing else, King Myers has good timing -- precisely timing the release of the song to coincide with Kanye's move to distance himself from Trump.

The song takes several jabs at Prez Trump -- such as asking Allah why Trump's still alive and the chant ... "Stand up, time to impeach the president!"