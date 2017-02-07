Jamie Lynn Spears Daughter Awake and Breathing On Her Own

Breaking News

Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter, Maddie, is now breathing on her own as she recovers from the horrific ATV accident that left her submerged for several minutes.

A Spears family rep says the 8-year-old girl regained consciousness on Tuesday ... "Doctors were able to remove the ventilator today and she is awake and talking." Maddie is still receiving oxygen, but the rep told People it appears she did not suffer any neurological damage.

TMZ broke the story ... Maddie was driving a Polaris ATV Sunday when it flipped and submerged her in a pond.