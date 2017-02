Sarah Silverman Wanna Fight Trump's Regime? Here's What Ya Do ...

Sarah Silverman's got a plan to fight Donald Trump's administration ... and it goes way beyond voting and protesting.

We asked Sarah about Betsy DeVos getting confirmed as Secretary of Education -- she's obviously not happy about it ... and went on to give us her 2 cents about how she's keeping up the resistance.

It has to do with dollars and cents ... and Sarah -- a major Bernie Sanders backer -- wants to hit the banks where it hurts.