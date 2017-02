Justin Bieber Konnichiwa, Japan Catch My Commercial on TV!!!

Justin Bieber just made a bundle by doing a commercial in Japan, but unlike the celebs who just take the money and run, the Biebs embedded himself in Japanese culture.

Justin doesn't speak a word of English ... everything's in Japanese.

Biebs shares the screen with a super big Japanese YouTube star, Piko Taro, famous for his "PPAP (Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen)" music vid.

Bieber's all over the boob tube. His T-Mobile spot aired during the Super Bowl.