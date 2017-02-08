Migos Gaga Looked Good The Lady Can Still Call Us!!

EXCLUSIVE

Migos ain't about to join the Lady Gaga body shamers ... because they know all the hate just comes with being great.

We got the rappers at LAX ... they all think Gaga looked boujee as hell at the Super Bowl, and sent a message to all the trolls out there.

The guys seem cool about not getting a call to join her for the halftime show too ... in fact, they give a pretty clear signal they'd still be down with a future collabo.