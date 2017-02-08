Migos ain't about to join the Lady Gaga body shamers ... because they know all the hate just comes with being great.
We got the rappers at LAX ... they all think Gaga looked boujee as hell at the Super Bowl, and sent a message to all the trolls out there.
The guys seem cool about not getting a call to join her for the halftime show too ... in fact, they give a pretty clear signal they'd still be down with a future collabo.
I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I'm proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don't need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That's the stuff of champions. thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys. Xoxo, gaga