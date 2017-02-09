Breaking News
WWE superstar Big Show has a message for Shaq -- a big, giant sweaty message -- GET READY TO GET YOUR ASS KICKED AT WRESTLEMANIA!!
Big Show has been training for their big showdown at WrestleMania 33 in April -- after months of smack talk.
Now, Big Show is showing off his progress with a gym pic and a message mocking Shaq who's been spotted at an Oreo cookie event recently and lip-synching on Instagram.
"@Shaq! Karaoke? Doughnuts? You better get serious. All roads lead to @WrestleMania. The only giant!"
You know what this means? SHAQ'S GOTTA SELFIE BACK!