Big Show Mocks Shaq with Topless Sweaty Selfie

2/9/2017 10:33 AM PST
Breaking News

0209-the-big-show-twitter-01WWE superstar Big Show has a message for Shaq -- a big, giant sweaty message -- GET READY TO GET YOUR ASS KICKED AT WRESTLEMANIA!!

Big Show has been training for their big showdown at WrestleMania 33 in April -- after months of smack talk. 

Now, Big Show is showing off his progress with a gym pic and a message mocking Shaq who's been spotted at an Oreo cookie event recently and lip-synching on Instagram. 

"@Shaq! Karaoke? Doughnuts? You better get serious. All roads lead to @WrestleMania. The only giant!" 

You know what this means? SHAQ'S GOTTA SELFIE BACK! 

