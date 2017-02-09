Big Show Mocks Shaq with Topless Sweaty Selfie

Breaking News

WWE superstar Big Show has a message for Shaq -- a big, giant sweaty message -- GET READY TO GET YOUR ASS KICKED AT WRESTLEMANIA!!

Big Show has been training for their big showdown at WrestleMania 33 in April -- after months of smack talk.

Now, Big Show is showing off his progress with a gym pic and a message mocking Shaq who's been spotted at an Oreo cookie event recently and lip-synching on Instagram.

"@Shaq! Karaoke? Doughnuts? You better get serious. All roads lead to @WrestleMania. The only giant!"

You know what this means? SHAQ'S GOTTA SELFIE BACK!