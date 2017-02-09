Gloria Steinem Sen. McConnell's Days Are Numbered After Silencing Sen. Warren

EXCLUSIVE

Gloria Steinem's not about to let Sen. Mitch McConnell off the hook for silencing Sen. Elizabeth Warren -- and she seems to be promising dire consequences.

We got the famed feminist leader at LAX -- a few hours before the Senate confirmed Jeff Sessions as Attorney General -- and she was still fired up over McConnell's move to stop Warren from reading the Coretta Scott King letter.

Gloria thinks McConnell knows he screwed up Tuesday night. She's short on details, but insists the Majority Leader is going down.