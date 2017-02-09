Grammy Seating Chart Beyonce Front and Center Bieber and Kanye No-Shows

The pecking order has been set for Sunday's Grammys, and Beyonce's got the best seat in the house, while Justin Bieber and Kanye have no seats at all.

No surprise ... Beyonce and Jay Z are in the front row ... for countless close-ups during the show at L.A.'s Staples Center. Adele is a few rows behind and to the side of Bey. Bruno Mars is next to Adele.

Lady Gaga is in an aisle seat directly in front of Adele.

As for who has to crane their neck to see over Beyonce's hair ... it's Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Solange.

It looks like Rihanna may be in the front row as well, although a little to the side of center.

As we first reported, Bieber and Kanye will be MIA ... they don't think the Grammys are relevant anymore.