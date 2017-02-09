Kim Zolciak & NeNe Wanted Badly By 'RHOA' for Season 10

EXCLUSIVE

'Real Housewives' producers are ready to Make Atlanta Great Again, which means bringing back NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak ... and the infamous frenemies just might be up for it.

Sources close to the show tell us execs want the milestone 10th season to be HUGE, and since fans have been clamoring to see NeNe and Kim reunited ... they're trying to make it happen. Previous attempts to get them for a spin-off failed ... due to scheduling conflicts, but we're told that won't be an issue this time around.

We're told producers put out feelers already and there's definite interest on the part of both women. No formal offer's been made yet, but the fact Kim is doing a cameo at the end of season 9 is a good sign a deal is close.

We can see it already ... "Welcome back, Wig!"