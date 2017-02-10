'Cash Me Ousside' Girl Hooked Up Kodak Black Music Vid's On Me!

EXCLUSIVE

"Cash Me Ousside" girl struck a sweet deal to star in Kodak Black's new music video -- for him anyway ... 'cause she did it for free!

Danielle Bregoli’s manager tells us she was already shooting video last weekend to promote her new line of merchandise, and the director cranked up KB's “Everything 1K” to loosen her up.

Her manager sent the footage to Kodak Black’s peeps, knowing he didn’t have a vid yet for the track. Smart move. He says Kodak's team loved it, and immediately planned to drop it Thursday as the official music video.

We're told Danielle got zero cash, but she is getting valuable publicity for her catchphrase gear, which will be sold through Zumiez.

13-year-old mogul ... in training.