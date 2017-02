Donald Trump Gets Handsy with Prime Minister ... FOR 19 SECONDS!!!!

President Donald Trump's got a problem on his hands ... he doesn't know how or when to let go.

Trump's photo op Friday with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe at the White House included an awkward 19 second handshake.

You GOTTA see the PM's reaction when Trump finally lets go. It seems to be a thing with Trump. Look it up.

Where's that "Frozen" song when you need it ...