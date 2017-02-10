George Michael 911 Call 'He's in Bed, Dead'

George Michael's boyfriend calmly called 911 on Christmas Day and informed the dispatcher, "I've been trying to wake him up for the last hour but it's not possible. He's gone."

Fadi Fawaz discovered Michael's body in bed and told dispatchers the singer was "cold and he's blue ... and he's very stiff."

Fawaz sounds distressed but held it together. He was under a cloud of suspicion after he reportedly said he had spent Xmas Eve sleeping in his car and not at George's home. After the first autopsy proved inconclusive, cops interviewed Fawaz for hours but cleared him of any wrongdoing.

He still has not been buried as authorities continue to investigate cause of death.

FYI ... in England, emergency calls are 999, not 911.