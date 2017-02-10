Kristin Cavallari: We Already Have a 'NY Jets Connection!' (VIDEO)

Kristin Cavallari: We Already Have a 'NY Jets Connection!'

Kristin Cavallari says she's well aware of the "Jay Cutler-to-the-Jets" rumors ... and says if that move actually goes down, they've already got friends on the team!

With Jay Cutler's days in Chicago likely over, there are reportedly several teams interested in his QB services -- including the NY Jets.

So, when we saw KC at LAX yesterday, we had to ask how she felt about the possibility of moving to the Big Apple.

She did a good job of playing it cool ... but admitted there's already a "Jets connection" -- another famous couple they became friends with back in Nashville.