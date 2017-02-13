Patriots Hero James White Still Unsure On White House Visit (VIDEO)

Patriots Hero James White Still Unsure On White House Visit

EXCLUSIVE

Patriots running back James White -- the guy who scored the winning TD in the Super Bowl -- says he still hasn't made up his mind about visiting Donald Trump at the White House.

So far, 6 Patriots players have said they're boycotting the victory trip, mostly due to political reasons -- and last week, White said he was on the fence.

When we saw him in NYC Monday we asked if he'd made a decision yet. He's still weighing his options.

We even asked how he felt about Tony Gonzalez saying players should use the trip to express their concerns to Trump himself. White didn't sound convinced.