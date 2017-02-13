Lil Yachty at the Grammys I Dropped $35k To Taste the Rainbow

Exclusive Details

﻿Lil Yachty paid more to put a fresh grill in his mouth on Grammy night than most women spend on designer gowns for the event.

Icebox Diamonds & Watches tells us Yachty reached out last Tuesday and requested a grill to match his vibrant personality. That's exactly what he got. We're told each tooth is a different jewel -- white, blue and yellow diamonds, red rubies, green emeralds and golden-colored quartz.

It was $35,000 for the pair of grills ... and yes, that includes delivery. Icebox says a rep flew to L.A. on Sunday to hand off the rainbow-colored grill to Yachty just a few hours before the show.

He was nominated for Best Rap/Sung Performance but lost to Drake.

It wasn't a Grammy, but he still got some nice hardware out of the evening.