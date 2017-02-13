Magic Johnson: I'm Not Staying at Trump Hotels Anymore

EXCLUSIVE

Magic Johnson is putting his money where his mouth is ... telling TMZ Sports he will NO LONGER stay at Trump Hotels.

The NBA legend has been a regular at Trump Hotels for years -- especially in New York. But, when we saw him out earlier Monday, he was at ANOTHER high-end NYC spot.

When we asked if he was done with Trump Hotels -- he confirmed he's making the switch.

Johnson not only voted for Hillary Clinton but has come out STRONG against Trump ever since he was elected. Just last month, he said Trump needs to stop "acting like a dictator."

Oh, and good news for Charles Oakley -- Magic says he's definitely welcome at the Lakers games, despite the fact he's been banned from MSG.